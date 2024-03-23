The Genius Chipotle Bowl Hack That Eliminates Soggy Bottoms

Few fast-casual menu items are as beloved as the famed Chipotle burrito bowl (long known as a great value). Everyone has their favorite ingredients, from cilantro-lime rice and freshly grilled fajita veggies to seasoned steak, chicken, or carnitas and guacamole, the flavor combination options are endless. The last thing you want in your burrito bowl, though, is a soggy bottom. That's why one genius Chipotle bowl hack for leftovers is so clever.

The fast casual restaurant is known for its compostable bowls, but when loaded high with salsa, sour cream, and other menu items that aren't exactly dry, the vessel itself can become soggy. Especially when popped in the fridge overnight in hopes of enjoying the rest tomorrow.

Luckily, there's a simple move you can make that you've probably overlooked: Flip the bowl and store it with the aluminum lid on the bottom. That side is waterproof and you won't have to worry about any of your bowl's contents seeping through.