A Tamis Is The Old School Tool You Need For Perfect Mashed Potatoes

While the running lumpy mashed potato joke might get old at the holiday table, the inconsistent texture does not make for a pleasant bite. A favorite comfort food, those creamy, sometimes decadent, potatoes satisfy even more when the consistency is velvety smooth. A tamis can be the kitchen tool that perfects that final product.

Transforming that tubular, hard vegetable into a creamy, smooth mashed potato takes more than just brute strength from a masher. Some people use a ricer, hand beater, or manual potato masher to transform the consistency. But, those tools can still leave an errant bigger piece that stands out in the creaminess, like a pothole in the road.

A tamis is basically a fine metal strainer. The large, round, tool looks almost like a spring form pan from a distance. For mashed potatoes, the mixture is placed on the sleeve, and slowly and carefully pushed through the openings. Since the holes are very small, any potato piece is broken. By using a scraper to manipulate the potatoes across the horizontal surface, the process is controlled. It might not be as efficient as a hand beater, but the final product shows the difference in its almost velvety-like puree.

For the mashed potato lover who never wants the disgrace of lumps in that classic recipe, the tamis might be the old-school kitchen tool to perfect that dish. No one has to know the secret to those spuds, unless they want to help cook.