The Bread Trick For Delicious Pinwheel Sandwiches Without Tortillas

When you need an appetizer that can feed a crowd but won't require hours in the kitchen, pinwheel sandwiches are a great choice. This snack is made with ingredients like ham and cheddar held together with cream cheese and rolled up in a tortilla. Then, it's cut into small rounds that are grabbable, bite-sized snacks.

If you're not a fan of tortillas, however, or you don't have some on hand for making these tasty roll-ups, there's another alternative you can try – regular sandwich bread. All you have to do is flatten it into a thin square, spread on your ingredients, and roll it up as usual. Once flattened, your bread has a pliable texture much like that of a flour tortilla.

Additionally, slices of bread tend to be in a uniform, square shape. Round tortillas lead to uneven ends that have to be chopped off and discarded. Using the flattened bread trick, you don't let anything go to waste.