The Bread Trick For Delicious Pinwheel Sandwiches Without Tortillas
When you need an appetizer that can feed a crowd but won't require hours in the kitchen, pinwheel sandwiches are a great choice. This snack is made with ingredients like ham and cheddar held together with cream cheese and rolled up in a tortilla. Then, it's cut into small rounds that are grabbable, bite-sized snacks.
If you're not a fan of tortillas, however, or you don't have some on hand for making these tasty roll-ups, there's another alternative you can try – regular sandwich bread. All you have to do is flatten it into a thin square, spread on your ingredients, and roll it up as usual. Once flattened, your bread has a pliable texture much like that of a flour tortilla.
Additionally, slices of bread tend to be in a uniform, square shape. Round tortillas lead to uneven ends that have to be chopped off and discarded. Using the flattened bread trick, you don't let anything go to waste.
What to know about using flattened bread for pinwheels
To get started flattening your bread, the first thing to consider is the type of bread you'll use. A standard squishy white bread will have a flavor most similar to that of tortillas and be the easiest to roll. Avoid using breads with chunky seeds or grains as they could be difficult to roll out.
Another thing to think about is that you'll want to cut the crusts off, as leaving them on will lead to an uneven texture. Plus, they aren't as sticky as the rest of the flattened bread, which can make it tough for your pinwheels to stay shut.
With that out of the way, you're ready to get to the flattening. Using a rolling pin, roll out the crustless bread on a flat surface. This will slightly increase its size while pressing the fluffy texture down into a solid square. From there, you're ready to layer your fillings. Classic peanut butter & jelly is always a hit, but feel free to get creative, as long as you have a binding layer to make everything stick.
Other tortilla alternatives for your pinwheels
Flattened white bread isn't the only alternative to tortillas when it comes to making pinwheel sandwiches. Other pliable flatbreads like pita, roti, or lavash all make great choices for preparing this snack. Any bread that is soft and thin enough can do the trick.
If bread isn't your thing, you could also use thinly sliced cucumber strips as your base instead. Just layer your pinwheel fixings on the cucumber slices and roll as usual. You may need a toothpick to hold them together, as cucumber has a much more slippery texture than bread.
Lastly, another choice could be to use a protein as the wrap for your pinwheels. Go with smoked salmon slices, or your favorite deli meat. Then, roll it up with cream cheese and other ingredients like chopped fresh herbs, olives, or capers. Next time you make pinwheels, you have plenty of options available if tortillas aren't your thing.