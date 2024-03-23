What Exactly Is A 7 And 7 Cocktail?

While you're probably familiar with classic cocktails like the gin and tonic or a Manhattan, there's one drink we've been leaving off that list of iconic alcoholic beverages for too long, and that is a 7 and 7 cocktail.

What is a 7 and 7? For those not familiar with this old-school cocktail, this underrated drink calls for just two specific ingredients: Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey and 7UP. Much like a Dark n' Stormy or classic mimosa, a 7 and 7 is one of the few cocktails that requires minimal additions. Still, the simplicity of this drink is its power, as the sweet bubbly lemon-lime soda meshes perfectly with the smooth textures and creamy vanilla flavor of Seagram's whiskey.

To make this drink, simply combine a shot of Seagram's 7 with your desired amount of 7UP in a tall glass over ice and serve. No complicated bar tools or fancy garnishes needed — that's the beauty of a 7 and 7. Everything about this nostalgic cocktail is simple and sweet, so why not give it a try?