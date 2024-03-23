What Exactly Is A 7 And 7 Cocktail?
While you're probably familiar with classic cocktails like the gin and tonic or a Manhattan, there's one drink we've been leaving off that list of iconic alcoholic beverages for too long, and that is a 7 and 7 cocktail.
What is a 7 and 7? For those not familiar with this old-school cocktail, this underrated drink calls for just two specific ingredients: Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey and 7UP. Much like a Dark n' Stormy or classic mimosa, a 7 and 7 is one of the few cocktails that requires minimal additions. Still, the simplicity of this drink is its power, as the sweet bubbly lemon-lime soda meshes perfectly with the smooth textures and creamy vanilla flavor of Seagram's whiskey.
To make this drink, simply combine a shot of Seagram's 7 with your desired amount of 7UP in a tall glass over ice and serve. No complicated bar tools or fancy garnishes needed — that's the beauty of a 7 and 7. Everything about this nostalgic cocktail is simple and sweet, so why not give it a try?
The origins of this effervescent drink
Seagram's 7 is a common ingredient in many whiskey highball recipes. The sweet, syrupy beverage pairs really well with sparkling beverages, so the combination of this whiskey with 7UP especially makes sense. Still, where did the idea for the Seagram's 7 signature cocktail originate? Well, there's actually no specific origin story for the 7 and 7, but it rose to its peak level of fame around the same time Seagram's 7 was experiencing its heyday in the '70s. Blended whiskies were an especially popular spirit at the time, Seagram's 7 especially, and since combining this drink with 7UP made for a very simple and crowd-pleasing cocktail, it was beloved by many.
As vodka surpassed whiskey in terms of its popularity around the '90s, the 7 and 7 became much less prominent, and now serves as a nostalgic reminder of the past for many. Still, all trends tend to come and go, so you might just see the 7 and 7 step back into the spotlight sometime soon. So, if you're eager to stir this simple drink together yourself, here are some fun and easy ways to make it your own.
How to easily elevate your 7 and 7
While the ease of crafting this cocktail is a big part of its charm, you can still easily upgrade it with a few swaps and switches. For example, to give this drink a flashier look, garnishes aren't necessary, but they do make for an aesthetic and aromatic boost. Try elevating your 7 and 7 with a simple lemon or lime wedge to enhance its notes of citrus.
To further maximize the flavor of this beverage, try chilling your whiskey beforehand to prevent the drink's ice from diluting as quickly, or better yet, use whiskey rocks to prevent dilution in your drink altogether. Lastly, to switch things up with your 7 and 7, you can always swap out the 7UP for a sister lemon-lime soda like Sprite, or add a splash of juice in with your cocktail. Of course, this would technically make for a Sprite and 7, but most imbibers won't notice those subtle differences. (And don't worry, we won't tell.) Additionally, if you're not a fan of the flavor of Seagram's 7, any well-rounded American whiskey will also do well for this drink.
If you're in the market for a low-maintenance cocktail, look no further than the classic 7 and 7 cocktail. It's hard to forget the recipe, since both of this drink's ingredients are right in the name. Then, after you've bought yourself a bottle of this whiskey, why not try out a Seagram's sweet tea Arnold Palmer next?