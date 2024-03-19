The Coolest Kitchen Gadgets We Saw At The Inspired Home Show 2024

Some people may say that kitchen gadgets are a waste of counter space, but we couldn't disagree more. Good kitchen gadgets can open up a world of new food opportunities if you find the right ones. Have you ever wanted to make your own spice blend or conquer the challenge of making perfect crepes? Investing in worthwhile devices can take your cooking to a whole new level. While not every item fits into every person's life, if you appreciate a good niche product, you probably have a soft spot for kitchen gadgets as well.

At The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, Daily Meal got to check out some of the coolest kitchen items on the market right now. We've compiled the most eye-catching gadgets we spotted so you can see them for yourself. The best part? Not only do these items bring more diversity into your dishes, but they're super fun to use, too.