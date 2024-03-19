The Coolest Kitchen Gadgets We Saw At The Inspired Home Show 2024
Some people may say that kitchen gadgets are a waste of counter space, but we couldn't disagree more. Good kitchen gadgets can open up a world of new food opportunities if you find the right ones. Have you ever wanted to make your own spice blend or conquer the challenge of making perfect crepes? Investing in worthwhile devices can take your cooking to a whole new level. While not every item fits into every person's life, if you appreciate a good niche product, you probably have a soft spot for kitchen gadgets as well.
At The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, Daily Meal got to check out some of the coolest kitchen items on the market right now. We've compiled the most eye-catching gadgets we spotted so you can see them for yourself. The best part? Not only do these items bring more diversity into your dishes, but they're super fun to use, too.
FinaMill Battery Spice Grinder
This spice grinder from FinaMill aims to give you the freshest, boldest flavors from your spices. If you've ever wondered whether or not freshly grated cumin is better than the pre-ground stuff, you can now put your query to the test. How does it work? First, you connect a FinaPod to the device, then you fill the pod with any spice you desire — you can even experiment with custom spice blends.
FinaMill's marketing manager Louise Kemp elaborated, "Instead of having lots of different mills that grind different spices, this is only one, and it's quick and easy to change between spice pods. It's all done one-handed, it's so simple to use, it's got great versatility, and it looks amazing on your counter." The spice grinder can be purchased on the FinaMill website for $44.99.
Nutr
Plant milk has become all the rage in recent years. You can now find plant-based options at almost every coffee shop, and dairy-free milk can even be used to make vegan ice cream. Making your own plant milk may seem daunting, but the Nutr machine streamlines the process, leaving you with creamy, smooth vegan beverages in no time at all. Just add your plant-based ingredient of choice, plus water and any other flavoring you desire, and the Nutr will blend all of these into your own customized beverage.
Nutr marketing representative Eugenia Hariyono explained, "I think that this product is great for anyone who's lactose intolerant, vegan, or sustainable. With each product that we sell, through our partnership with One Tree Planted, a tree is planted." So, if you use a Nutr machine, not only are you making a beverage that tastes good, but your purchase is also doing good in the world. This gadget can be purchased through the brand's website for $129.
Salton Crepe & Tortilla Maker
Making crepes at home is usually a task reserved for the even-tempered. The tactical process of making paper-thin crepes while not ripping or burning them is far from simple. Fortunately, the Crepe & Tortilla Maker from Salton simplifies this process into one easy, fluid motion. Just lift the cordless griddle from its base and dip it into the batter, then rotate the griddle portion left and right to ensure everything is evenly distributed. After your crepe (or tortilla) has cooked, lift it using the included spatula.
Carmelina Molinara, manager of social media and e-commerce at Salton, shared with Daily Meal why she believes this particular product continues to be a crowd-pleaser. "For the cordless crepe maker, one of the reasons I think it's stood the test of time is the ease of the cordlessness," she said. "You have free range of motion to dip it into the batter and use the included accessory to smooth it out and lift it." You can snag one of these Crepe & Tortilla Makers from Salton's website for $20.99.