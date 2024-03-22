Ancient Rome's Version Of Bread Salad Was Basically A Big Wet Sandwich

Ancient Roman cookbooks contain some of the earliest recipes for sweet and savory dishes that have stood the test of time like Italian sausage, cheesecake, pesto, and even deviled eggs. Other recipes have been left to the annals of history. The famous Roman gastronome and writer Marcus Gavius Apicius, who lived during the first century C.E., dreamt up several dishes that fit into the latter category, including something he called "bread salad."

A far cry from panzanella, that beloved summer salad that makes use of stale bread and fresh tomatoes, Apicius whipped up what can only be described as a big wet sandwich. He started by flanking sliced chicken between two layers of bread, followed by a layer of organ meat from a lamb's thymus gland and pancreas, also known as sweetbreads. The layers kept coming with shredded cheese, pine nuts or almonds, minced onions, cucumber, and a final layer of bread to cap it all off.

The dish was doused in a generous amount of sweet, flavorful dressing made of celery seed, pennyroyal, mint, ginger, coriander, and raisins, bound together by honey, vinegar, olive oil, and white wine. With its creamy sweetbreads, ostensibly tender chicken, soft bread, and crunchy vegetables, the dish certainly gets points for textural range.