Do Canned Bean Sprouts Need To Be Cooked Before You Eat Them?
A staple of many types of Asian cuisine, bean sprouts are simply the sprouted portions of beans. In addition to fresh versions, canned varieties are also available. While the CDC reports that fresh bean sprouts carry a risk of foodborne illness when consumed raw and consumption of raw spouts has been linked to salmonella poisoning in the past, many canned varieties come ready to eat. As a result, canned bean sprouts don't often require cooking before eating.
It all has to do with how canned foods are prepared. Canned vegetables undergo a heat sterilization process which effectively kills off any bacteria or harmful substances within the food. That means canned bean sprouts can be eaten right from the can without the need for cooking. Damaged cans are an exception, as canned goods exhibiting holes or substantial dents should be thrown away. In this case, defects in the can may allow air to seep inside, which can foster the growth of harmful bacteria.
Should you drain canned bean sprouts prior to eating?
Canned bean sprouts and other veggies can benefit from draining prior to using them in recipes, but not due to food safety reasons. A canned food myth you should keep in mind is that while salt is a common addition to canned goods to enhance flavor, it's not always necessary for preservation. As a result, draining canned bean sprouts can reduce the salt content and make for a better-finished product.
Pouring out the excess liquid in canned bean sprouts can reduce the concentration of sodium by as much as 10%. While excess salt can be bad for your health, it can also negatively impact recipes. Too much of it will throw off the balance of flavors and render your carefully selected seasoning blend ineffective. Seasoning is a major factor in many recipes that call for canned bean sprouts, so draining the liquid is recommended.
How to use canned bean sprouts in recipes
Because they don't require cooking, some canned bean sprout recipes are amazingly easy to prepare. For instance, you can add them to a tasty salad featuring bell peppers, edamame, and coleslaw in a dressing consisting of peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, and oil. Bean sprouts are also used in an Indonesian vegetable salad with peanut sauce called Gado Gado which features green beans, cauliflower, garlic, and other tasty ingredients.
As for cooked preparations, they also make an excellent addition to stir fry meals. For instance, you can fry sprouts, garlic, and green onions in peanut oil and adorn them with a sauce featuring tasty ingredients like soy sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil. For a bit of a kick, consider adding gochujang to your dish which is a type of chili paste made with fermented soybeans.
Ultimately, having a can of bean sprouts in your pantry means that you can enjoy a variety of delicious and convenient meals whenever you see fit.