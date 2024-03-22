Do Canned Bean Sprouts Need To Be Cooked Before You Eat Them?

A staple of many types of Asian cuisine, bean sprouts are simply the sprouted portions of beans. In addition to fresh versions, canned varieties are also available. While the CDC reports that fresh bean sprouts carry a risk of foodborne illness when consumed raw and consumption of raw spouts has been linked to salmonella poisoning in the past, many canned varieties come ready to eat. As a result, canned bean sprouts don't often require cooking before eating.

It all has to do with how canned foods are prepared. Canned vegetables undergo a heat sterilization process which effectively kills off any bacteria or harmful substances within the food. That means canned bean sprouts can be eaten right from the can without the need for cooking. Damaged cans are an exception, as canned goods exhibiting holes or substantial dents should be thrown away. In this case, defects in the can may allow air to seep inside, which can foster the growth of harmful bacteria.