It Turns Out Dishwashers Were Not Invented To Make Cleaning Easier

The number of household items today's consumers take for granted is staggering. Though these incredibly efficient tools are ubiquitous around the home, few rooms have a higher concentration of modern marvels than the kitchen. There are tools geared toward food preservation, cooking, and of course, cleaning. The dishwasher is arguably the most effective cleaning tool in your home arsenal, but you should know that the appliance wasn't initially invented for convenience.

An upper-class woman named Josephine Cochrane, tired of her delicate kitchenware being accidentally broken by the vigors inherent to washing dishes manually, decided to try to obviate the task. We've all dealt with dinner parties and damaged dishes, but thanks to Cochrane's invention, which is a standard fixture in contemporary kitchens, it's considerably easier for you to keep your kitchenware happy. But before you celebrate the convenience of this common kitchen contraption, you should know about its origin story, and why it was considered a symbol of wealth for many years after its introduction.