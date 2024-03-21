The Deviled Egg Tip For Getting The Silkiest Yolk Mixture Every Time

There's nothing like creamy, savory deviled eggs when you need a crowd-pleasing appetizer. These bite-sized snacks are packed with flavor — whatever kind you like — and are relatively easy to whip up, particularly in bulk, making them ideal for parties and get-togethers.

The key step in making deviled eggs is to blend the egg yolks with mayo, mustard, and other mix-ins to achieve that smooth filling the snack is known for. Most home cooks do this by simply mashing the yolks with a fork and calling it a day. To get really silky yolks with a velvety consistency, though, you'll actually want to take a cue from professional chefs and press them through a mesh strainer instead.

This technique helps break up any lumps in your cooked egg yolks, ensuring a more finely mashed filling. From there, just stir in your mayonnaise and other mix-ins and proceed as usual. The result is a deviled egg with a much smoother bite than if you'd just used a fork for mashing.