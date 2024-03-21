Ditch The Bacon For Eggs And Make Yourself A Breakfast ELT Sandwich

The BLT is iconic. The classic diner sandwich is a phenomenal co-mingling of salty, crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy lettuce on delectably buttery toast. Along with a healthy helping of creamy mayonnaise, this sandwich is perfect. It's no wonder the BLT is a favorite both at home and while dining out.

However, while much of its charm resides in its simple ingredients and ease of assembly, it also serves well as a versatile base for fun variations on its theme. As it turns out, the B in BLT can be replaced with something very different. That's right, an ELT, featuring a fried or boiled egg in the sandwich's top billing spot can deliver a delectable breakfast perfect for vegetarians (or anyone). This version is also lighter on the grease that bacon typically contributes. The ELT might just be the unique, tastebud-satisfying combination of flavors and textures that makes you forget about the original altogether.