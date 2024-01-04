White Castle's Fancy Dinner Service Is Back For Valentine's Day 2024

If you're not sure where to dine on Valentine's Day, there's one option you can go with that's slightly unexpected but still sure to make an impression on your date — White Castle. That's right: White Castle is bringing back its fancy Valentine's Day service, a tradition that's been going on for more than three decades, according to the chain's announcement (though it looked a bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022 when outdoor and to-go options were offered).

Now, however, it's back with a bang in its original dine-in form, as Cupid intended. Crave Case-craving fast foodies can make a booking via Open Table to participate in this tradition. The event, which finds the brand's restaurants charmingly transformed into "Love Castles" for the day, will take place at over 300 locations. Early birds and night owls may need to adjust their schedules: You'll only be able to enjoy the experience from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 14. With reservations opening on January 5, interested parties may want to snag a table sooner than later — the last time White Castle celebrated Valentine's Day this way, more than 30,000 people (including Cardi B's sister) booked tables.