White Castle's Fancy Dinner Service Is Back For Valentine's Day 2024
If you're not sure where to dine on Valentine's Day, there's one option you can go with that's slightly unexpected but still sure to make an impression on your date — White Castle. That's right: White Castle is bringing back its fancy Valentine's Day service, a tradition that's been going on for more than three decades, according to the chain's announcement (though it looked a bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022 when outdoor and to-go options were offered).
Now, however, it's back with a bang in its original dine-in form, as Cupid intended. Crave Case-craving fast foodies can make a booking via Open Table to participate in this tradition. The event, which finds the brand's restaurants charmingly transformed into "Love Castles" for the day, will take place at over 300 locations. Early birds and night owls may need to adjust their schedules: You'll only be able to enjoy the experience from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 14. With reservations opening on January 5, interested parties may want to snag a table sooner than later — the last time White Castle celebrated Valentine's Day this way, more than 30,000 people (including Cardi B's sister) booked tables.
How White Castle turns fast food into a romantic meal
If you're lucky enough to snag seats for V-Day at White Castle, you'll be greeted by a host and brought to your table. Speaking of the tables, they're outfitted with romantic decor (including candles) that brings the theme to life. Rather than ordering sliders, fries, and Fish Nibblers off the menu board at the counter, you'll be treated to tableside service. And while you can share this experience with your special someone, you can also bring the whole family — Hennessy, Cardi B's sister, rented out an entire restaurant in 2020.
As for the menu, there's a special Love Clutch meal deal to celebrate (which is offered as a carry-out option, too). It includes 20 Chicken Rings, fries, and 10 cheesy sliders and is available for a bit longer than the in-store dining; the limited-edition deal will be on sale from February 9 until February 18.
White Castle is also offering Valentine's Day merch. Fans of the chain can snag a cozy magenta Love Castle Robe, don a pair of heart-shaped Love Castle sunnies, or choose between the Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee, all of which are available at the franchise's House of Crave online store. Whether it's at home or in-store, there are plenty of ways for White Castle fanatics to celebrate this February 14.