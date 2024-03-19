Why Your Kids Should Join You On Your Next Costco Outing

People who bring their kids to Costco often face criticism, especially on social media. One customer, for example, recently went viral for complaining about the children screaming in the food court. Comments under another viral TikTok expressed a similar annoyance towards parents who leave their children unattended in their shopping carts at the checkout. But despite what others may think about bringing your children to Costco, there's a good reason you may want to. In addition to there being plenty of kid-friendly items at Costco, the retailer also offers free cookies.

It's no secret that Costco gives away free samples to customers as they shop, but what you might not realize is that kids can actually get cookies for free, too. When you stop by the bakery department, all you have to do is ask one of the bakery associates if they are currently offering complimentary cookies for the children of shoppers. A lot of times they do, which means your kid will be able to enjoy an extra treat during your shopping trip.