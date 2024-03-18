The Common Kitchen Item To Use For Grinding If You Don't Have A Mortar And Pestle

If you're going to use a coffee mug to grind ingredients, it's important to note that this works best with soft ingredients. So, if you're trying to crush herbs, garlic, or other similar foods, this is best. On the other hand, if it's peppercorns you're trying to grind, the coffee mug method probably isn't the way to go.

Another thing to be aware of is that you won't want to just place the ingredients straight under your mug and start squashing. You'll first want to cut the ingredients into smaller slices. This can make it easier to crush them and release their aromas.

Finally, it pays to know that the weight of the mug matters. A heavier mug is going to make it easier to smash and grind your ingredients, whereas a lighter cup may require a lot more elbow grease on your part. Go for a heavier mug, such as one made out of stone or porcelain, as opposed to something light like plastic. Plus, you may want to use a larger mug that has more surface area on the bottom for crushing ingredients.