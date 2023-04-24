Pringles' New Limited-Time Flavors Bring Some Serious Heat
Thanks to consumers in Mexico, Kellogg Co. is offering two new types of Pringles flavors that will be available for a limited time in the U.S. According to Pringles, the Pringles Las Meras Meras Habaneras flavor tastes like "roasted habanero chili peppers, lime, and salt." The Pringles Enchilada Adobada flavor is meant to resemble "spicy Mexican enchiladas" and tastes like "adobo, hot chili peppers, lime, and salt." Between May 24 and June 27, two cans will cost $6 as part of a promotion. The chips will only be available in 7-Eleven stores between May 2023 and the start of 2024.
"We are excited to give Pringles fans in the U.S. a chance to try these flavors, which are proven performers in Mexico," Melissa Esshaki, senior manager of commercial strategy — small format at Kellogg said. "Our goal is to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to our customers, and we believe these new Pringles varieties will deliver on that promise."
What other wild flavors has Pringles introduced?
In addition to its Mexican-inspired Pringles, Kellogg Co. is frequently rolling out limited-time flavors that consumers can try. In 2019, Kellogg Co. offered two new flavors that were only available at Dollar General: Bacon and Mac 'n Cheese. According to Daily Meal staff, the bacon variety "had a salty, smoky, umami-kicked flavor we really enjoyed." One editor said that the Mac 'n Cheese Pringles "tasted like the kind of mac and cheese that comes from a box, orange powder and all." The staff commented that "The downside to these Pringles was that they left us craving some real mac." Similarly, Pringles' new mystery flavor, which was only available at Walgreens and came out in 2019, tasted like some variation of meat and cheese.
The following year, Kellogg Co. partnered with Wendy's to introduce Baconator Pringles, inspired by Wendy's burger. According to Kellogg Co. the chips taste like a "half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo." Each tin offered a code that allowed consumers to score a free Wendy's Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator through Wendy's app.
From Thanksgiving Dinner Pringles to Ramen Noodle Pringles, the brand does not shy away from introducing wild new flavors for consumers to try. If you're craving a vacation but can't get to Mexico, you may want to head to your nearest 7-Eleven on May 24.