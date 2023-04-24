Pringles' New Limited-Time Flavors Bring Some Serious Heat

In addition to its Mexican-inspired Pringles, Kellogg Co. is frequently rolling out limited-time flavors that consumers can try. In 2019, Kellogg Co. offered two new flavors that were only available at Dollar General: Bacon and Mac 'n Cheese. According to Daily Meal staff, the bacon variety "had a salty, smoky, umami-kicked flavor we really enjoyed." One editor said that the Mac 'n Cheese Pringles "tasted like the kind of mac and cheese that comes from a box, orange powder and all." The staff commented that "The downside to these Pringles was that they left us craving some real mac." Similarly, Pringles' new mystery flavor, which was only available at Walgreens and came out in 2019, tasted like some variation of meat and cheese.

The following year, Kellogg Co. partnered with Wendy's to introduce Baconator Pringles, inspired by Wendy's burger. According to Kellogg Co. the chips taste like a "half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo." Each tin offered a code that allowed consumers to score a free Wendy's Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator through Wendy's app.

From Thanksgiving Dinner Pringles to Ramen Noodle Pringles, the brand does not shy away from introducing wild new flavors for consumers to try. If you're craving a vacation but can't get to Mexico, you may want to head to your nearest 7-Eleven on May 24.