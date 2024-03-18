Why Eggs Should Be The Last Ingredient You Make For A Breakfast Burrito

The breakfast burrito is a supremely satisfying comfort food staple and an all-day favorite. Savory, portable, and loaded with tasty ingredients that include everything from spicy breakfast sausage, potatoes, and buttery scrambled eggs, to smashed avocado. The stuffed tortilla dish encourages creativity and is an easy way to transform your leftover ingredients into a hearty handheld breakfast. First showing up on a menu with the name breakfast burrito in New Mexico in the '70s at Tia Sophia's, the dish has spawned leagues of delicious restaurant and at-home versions throughout the decades.

Making the ideal breakfast burrito requires intention. The key to a perfect at-home breakfast burrito not only calls for a variety of flavorful fillings but has everything to do with the timing of preparing them. And while it may be tempting to start by making your creamy scrambled eggs — which are central to a great breakfast burrito — you should save your egg preparation for last. That's right, put that spatula down until after you've finished the rest of your filling, so that your eggs are as hot and fresh as possible when you add them, resulting in a burrito that's as delicious as they come.