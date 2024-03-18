It's Easy To Make Powdered Sugar In A Coffee Grinder. Just Make Sure You Clean It

Whether you use it to craft a sweet, homemade whipped cream or dust it over freshly baked pastries, powdered sugar is a baker's best friend. But, if you spend extra money buying both table sugar and powdered sugar, there's a cheeky kitchen hack for saving a few extra bucks by making your own powdered sugar at home. Don't worry — you don't have to go full farmer and harvest sugarcane — all you need is a coffee grinder.

Chemically speaking, granulated table sugar is the exact same substance as powdered sugar. The only difference? Powdered sugar is pulverized to develop that defining soft, fluffy, and fine texture. Coffee grinders are designed to pulverize coffee beans into fine particles, but when you place granulated sugar into the grinder instead of beans, the blades repeatedly cut and crush the sugar crystals and gradually reduce their size until you're left with a batch of powdered sugar. It's that easy.

Simple as it is, though, cleaning the coffee grinder before making powdered sugar is critical. Residual coffee grounds can transfer their flavor to the sugar, leading to unexpected and unwanted flavors in your powdered sugar. Random coffee particles can also compromise the fluffy texture you want to achieve when making powdered sugar, rendering it less-than-effective. And unless you want sugar-tinted coffee grounds, you'll want to thoroughly clean the grinder after making powdered sugar as well.