Is Sake Technically Considered A Wine Or A Spirit?

There's nothing quite like a basic sake. Despite now being less popular in Japan than its different cousin, shochu, sake still holds a prominent place in the international lexicon of alcoholic beverages. It's one of the few alcohols that can be served at any temperature, and it's one of those deceptive drinks where you don't realize how much of an effect it's had until you try to stand up. Though sake is sometimes referred to as rice wine, is that an accurate description?

Not really, it turns out. Okay, so then sake must be a spirit, right? Also no. See, sake sits in this weird category that kind of defies classification. If anything, the brewing process is closest to beer — though the result certainly isn't. The answer why has to do with sake's unique production process, which truly sets it apart from any other alcoholic beverage in the world.