Elevate Pigs In A Blanket With An Easy Puff Pastry Trick

If you need tasty, bite-sized snacks for feeding a crowd, pigs in a blanket are a great option. Made of just cocktail franks and puff pastry sheets (or croissant or biscuit dough, depending on what you've got on hand), they're savory, buttery, and great for dipping in different sauces.

Most of the time, pigs in a blanket are made by rolling your cocktail sausages up in the pastry and calling it a day. However, you can give them an elevated appearance by playing around with the way you cut your puff pastry.

Rather than using rectangles of the dough, you can cut it into lines and chop your sausages into small rounds. Then, piece the dough and the sausages together to form beautiful flower shapes instead of the standard rolled log. When you bake the pigs in a blanket, you'll still get the same savory flavors but with an upgraded look that enhances your party table — perfect for a springtime spread.