The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant French Toast

Wendy's is a relative latecomer to the fast food breakfast game, and it appears from this review from The Washington Post that it has largely failed to live up to the established gold French toast stick standard set by Burger King. "I don't know what it is exactly, but the funk hits my nostrils like an 18-wheeler filled with maple syrup, wet dogs, and old fryer oil," the reviewer wrote before even taking their first bite of the breakfast concoctions — not exactly a positive omen of what was to come.

The reviewer lamented how Wendy's French toast sticks lack the snappy, fried chickenesque crunch of their BK forebears. "They're chewier than BK's, like a cross between mochi doughnuts and classic French toast," he wrote.

It's possible that the flash-frying process has been refined since Wendy's first rolled out their own French toast sticks in the summer of 2022. But Wendy's going to need a lot of R&D work in the lab if it's going to perfect the deceptively simple practice of frying bread in batter. For now, Wendy's French toast sticks don't seem to be a morning time treat worth getting out of bed for before Wendy's stops serving breakfast.