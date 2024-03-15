Here's What To Know About Nourish + Bloom Market From Shark Tank

The best grocery stores in America offer fresh food items, competitive pricing, and knowledgeable employees. Now imagine a supermarket that checks those necessary boxes yet offers a fast and easy-to-navigate grab-and-go shopping experience. Jilea and Jamie Hemmings opened the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store, Nourish + Bloom Market, in Fayetteville, Georgia, in 2022. The dedicated, morally sound business owners are eager to expand Nourish + Bloom's footprint by pitching their one-of-a-kind food store on ABC's "Shark Tank." Yet, what makes this modern-day food market so different from the rest?

Nourish + Bloom is the first 100% AI-powered supermarket open for business 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers input their payment information before scanning a bar code for entry. Thanks to ceiling cameras and weight-sensitive shelves, once patrons collect their desired food items, payments are processed as customers exit the store hassle-free. Even though Nourish + Bloom employees are available for questions and friendly banter, customers no longer need to wait in long lines to endure a fully-fledged checkout experience. This bodega-style market also has a fully functioning kitchen that makes ready-to-order entrées.

Beyond using highly advanced technology, the Hemmings' are committed to providing nutritious food to all communities. For these two successful business owners, potentially securing an investment on Season 15, Episode 18 of "Shark Tank" is just one part of their evolving mission to increase food security for all.