Why Did Chick-Fil-A Discontinue Its Oatmeal?

While you can technically still find oatmeal listed on the Chick-fil-A website, it now sits in the "Hall of Fame" of erstwhile items, rather than on the breakfast menu. Introduced by the fast food chain back in 2011, its main selling point was its quality and nutritional value. Other fast food chains at the time offered instant oatmeal lacking in nutritional value. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A's multigrain breakfast boasted a combination of steel-cut and rolled oats as well as flax, whole wheat flour, and buckwheat flour. The oatmeal could also be topped with roasted pecans, almonds, and walnuts or dried blueberries, cranberries, cherries, golden raisins, and cherries. Cinnamon brown sugar was another option.

Unfortunately for fans of the dish, it was pulled from the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu roughly five years after it was introduced. "In August 2016, Chick-fil-A served its last order of Oatmeal, but its wholesome goodness will always be remembered," Chick-fil-A announced in a tribute video posted to its YouTube channel. Judging by the comments and tweets featured in the video, you might assume that oatmeal was a popular menu item, but that actually wasn't the case, and is the main reason it was discontinued.