Freeze Leftover Canned Tomato Juice For Your Future Bloody Marys

Canned tomatoes are a handy ingredient, whether you're making things like a pot of chili, pasta sauce, soup, or something else entirely. They can save you time in the kitchen while also packing in plenty of nutrients such as calcium and iron.

When you use canned tomatoes, however, sometimes you may find you have to drain them off first, leaving you with leftover tomato juice that you don't need for your recipe. While most people pour this down the drain, you can actually put that juice to good use by freezing it into ice cubes for your next Bloody Mary.

Tomato juice ice cubes work well because you can toss them into your drink, and as they melt, they don't water the beverage down. Instead, they actually infuse extra tomatoey flavor into your cocktail and give you more to sip on! Plus, you can play around with including various herbs and add-ins to really ramp up the taste of your boozy beverage.