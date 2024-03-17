The Hand Grenade Cocktail Is A True New Orleans Classic

If you find yourself among the glittering lights of Bourbon Street, one of the most common sights you'll see tucked in the hands of red-faced revealers is a long, narrow, bright green cup. This vessel (the shape of which is known as a yard cup) is the signature container for one of the city's most popular cocktails. If you find yourself in New Orleans, you might want to try one, as you can't get it anywhere else.

This drink is known as the hand grenade cocktail, and while we don't know much about its contents, we do know that it's one of the strongest drinks out there. Tropical Isle, the bar that invented it, claims that drinking three hand grenades "will result in complete loss of your inhibitions."

The recipe for this slime-colored beverage is kept under tight lock and key by its creators. However, we know that it boasts a strong sweet, melon flavor, and is said to be similar to a hurricane, another popular New Orleans cocktail. Tropical Isle claims the recipe is full of various liqueurs, and, although it's chock-full of alcohol, it doesn't have a strong taste to match. Instead, it tastes intensely sweet, so imbibers beware. Copycat recipes of this drink call for ingredients like gin, white rum, vodka, green melon liqueur, and pineapple juice, so that could give a clue to what's inside. But if you want a truly authentic version of the hand grenade, you'll have to book a trip to New Orleans.