Yogurt Is The Star Ingredient For Silky Smooth Hummus

Adding Greek yogurt to your hummus is an easy and totally delicious move — you simply add 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt (use 2% or 4% fat yogurt for maximum creaminess and smoothest flavor) to your other hummus ingredients and puree them until smooth – about two to three minutes. For best results, use a high-powered blender as opposed to a food processor — a blender will enable your ingredients to achieve a smooth, peanut butter-like consistency quickly, while also crushing your chickpeas so that you don't have to remove their skins.

Don't have any Greek yogurt on hand? You can substitute regular plain yogurt, but your hummus might be a little runnier since most of the liquid in Greek yogurt is removed during the straining process. This means that Greek yogurt tends to be much thicker than regular yogurt. And if you'd prefer a dairy-free hummus, feel free to swap in vegan sour cream or a non-dairy, unsweetened yogurt.

It's important to note that using yogurt will indeed add thickness to your dip, so if you prefer your hummus a bit thinner, simply add more of your chickpea liquid to your blender. Water will also work to thin out your hummus, of course, however using the liquid from your chickpeas will help your hummus retain its savory flavor, whereas water will dilute. And when all is said and dipped, you can store your leftover yogurt hummus in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days for continued enjoyment.