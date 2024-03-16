Yogurt Is The Star Ingredient For Silky Smooth Hummus
Hummus is one of the most irresistible appetizers to see the light of day. Savory, nutty, and undeniably creamy, the tangy dip whose flavor is driven by pureed chickpeas and tahini has been a staple on Middle-Eastern and Mediterranean menus for centuries. It has since skyrocketed in worldwide popularity as both a dipping sauce for everything from pita bread to raw veggies and even as a spread for sandwiches. And while modern iterations of the cross-cultural dip are versatile, simple, and packed with earthy, garlicky flavor, what really makes hummus stand apart from the myriad of widely-favored appetizer and snack dips is its velvety-smooth consistency.
But what if there was an unexpected ingredient that would elevate your hummus and maximize that thick, luscious texture and smooth consistency while still retaining optimal flavor? Well, there is: Yogurt. That's right, adding a helping of tangy, thick Greek yogurt to your hummus recipe is the unexpected, easy twist that will give it an elevated buttery texture — not to mention an added dose of protein — to deliver a hummus that is rich, creamy, and incredibly decadent.
Adding yogurt to your hummus
Adding Greek yogurt to your hummus is an easy and totally delicious move — you simply add 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt (use 2% or 4% fat yogurt for maximum creaminess and smoothest flavor) to your other hummus ingredients and puree them until smooth – about two to three minutes. For best results, use a high-powered blender as opposed to a food processor — a blender will enable your ingredients to achieve a smooth, peanut butter-like consistency quickly, while also crushing your chickpeas so that you don't have to remove their skins.
Don't have any Greek yogurt on hand? You can substitute regular plain yogurt, but your hummus might be a little runnier since most of the liquid in Greek yogurt is removed during the straining process. This means that Greek yogurt tends to be much thicker than regular yogurt. And if you'd prefer a dairy-free hummus, feel free to swap in vegan sour cream or a non-dairy, unsweetened yogurt.
It's important to note that using yogurt will indeed add thickness to your dip, so if you prefer your hummus a bit thinner, simply add more of your chickpea liquid to your blender. Water will also work to thin out your hummus, of course, however using the liquid from your chickpeas will help your hummus retain its savory flavor, whereas water will dilute. And when all is said and dipped, you can store your leftover yogurt hummus in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days for continued enjoyment.
Other tips for a delicious yogurt hummus
There are a myriad of easy tips and tricks to ensure that your yogurt hummus is delicious, smooth, and delightful. For a light, fluffy hummus, boil your canned or cooked chickpeas in 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and a few inches of water for about 20 minutes until your chickpeas are tender and their skins have detached. The baking soda helps soften the chickpeas for blending to an ultra-smooth consistency and is an infallible method of removing the skins without having to peel them yourself. Then, you'll simply rinse your chickpeas under cool water to get rid of the baking soda taste.
Additionally, one of the keys to a fresh-tasting hummus is freshly squeezed lemon juice — while bottled lemon juice is easy and readily accessible, 1/4 cup of fresh-squeezed added to your other ingredients will brighten up the flavor profile of your hummus and give it a delectable restaurant quality. If you mince one medium to large clove of garlic in that lemon juice and leave it for a few minutes, the lemon juice will help mellow the assertiveness of the garlic, enhancing its natural flavor with a little less of a pungent bite and balancing out your flavor profile. These tips will help you create a seriously tasty hummus worth humming about.