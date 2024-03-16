Give Garlic A Break. Onion Bread Is Just As Delicious

If you want to make onion bread, there are actually a couple of different ways that you can go about it. You could pile your onions atop a soft focaccia, for instance. Focaccia is a versatile bread, and its salty, fatty flavor can work well against the sweet, umami taste of the onion. You could also do the same with a flatbread for a more pizza-like meal. Another option could be to make a brunch-worthy pull-apart bread packed with butter, onions, and cheese. This can be a fun way to create a side that's easy to serve a crowd. Plus, it's a fast way to get yummy onion bread without having to make something from scratch. Or, you could take a leaf out of Carolina Gelen's book and essentially make a garlic bread recipe, but swap the garlic out for jammy onions.

Another option would be to incorporate onions into your bread dough when you bake it. This will leave you with a baked product that has onions actually distributed throughout the bread for a different taste. You've also got to think not only about the method you'll use, but about the type of onions you'll cook with. To start with, there are sweet varieties such as Maui or Walla Walla. Or, you could go with yellow onions, which are particularly great if you're planning to caramelize them first. If you're after something a bit more garlicky, go for shallots.