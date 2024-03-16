For Perfect Pancakes, Make Sure You're Not Using Old Baking Soda

Pancakes are one of the most satisfying and delightful foods in our world. Be it a brunch specialty like mixed berry with a honey berry topping, breakfast-for-dinner, or even a midnight snack like cereal pancakes, you can count on a stack to bring a smile. One of the best things about pancakes is their texture — slightly crisp on the surface thanks to contact with a hot skillet or griddle, giving way to a soft and fluffy interior with air pockets that offer a pillowy bite. And there's one ingredient responsible for this texture.

Baking soda is called upon to do the work of creating carbon dioxide, as it is a base that reacts with acid (typically in the form of buttermilk) to create gas. Gas equals bubbles, and bubbles equal a light and air-finished product. And while this is a reliable formula, you may still encounter the frustrating possibility that your pancakes could fall flat. There are a couple of possible reasons for this, but a big and common culprit can be neutralized very simply by ensuring that you're not using old baking soda.