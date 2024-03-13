Crispy, Sweet Gujiya Are A Must-Have Dessert For Holi Celebrations

Holi is an Indian holiday of joy and color, so the food served at any of its celebrations should definitely match this energy. Gujiya are the perfect Holi treat: They're delicious, versatile, and easy to serve; plus, they're virtually guaranteed to please just about everybody celebrating the end of winter during Holi. This flavorful hand pie can be likened to samosas, another Indian party snack favorite, but gujiya are certainly their own thing.

Gujiya are fried, crescent-shaped pies typically filled with dried milk solids (called khoya), dried fruit, and nuts. The fillings can vary regionally, as these treats might be very popular in northern India, but all regions have their version of gujiya. They aren't overly sweet, so you can eat quite a few of them during Holi celebrations without feeling like you've overindulged. Some celebratory desserts can be cloying, but not gujiya, which fall somewhere between a mid-meal nosh and a proper sweet.