Crispy, Sweet Gujiya Are A Must-Have Dessert For Holi Celebrations
Holi is an Indian holiday of joy and color, so the food served at any of its celebrations should definitely match this energy. Gujiya are the perfect Holi treat: They're delicious, versatile, and easy to serve; plus, they're virtually guaranteed to please just about everybody celebrating the end of winter during Holi. This flavorful hand pie can be likened to samosas, another Indian party snack favorite, but gujiya are certainly their own thing.
Gujiya are fried, crescent-shaped pies typically filled with dried milk solids (called khoya), dried fruit, and nuts. The fillings can vary regionally, as these treats might be very popular in northern India, but all regions have their version of gujiya. They aren't overly sweet, so you can eat quite a few of them during Holi celebrations without feeling like you've overindulged. Some celebratory desserts can be cloying, but not gujiya, which fall somewhere between a mid-meal nosh and a proper sweet.
Holi and gujiya
If you are unfamiliar with Holi, it's the Hindu celebration of the ending of winter, symbolizing the battle won by good over evil. It's a party where everybody covers themselves (and each other) in colorful powders and colored water via water balloons and squirt guns as an act of joyful observance for the seasonal shift. Holi can be dated back to about the 4th century CE (also known as the Golden Age of India). It's celebrated at the beginning of March every year, and you better believe that delicious food is one major facet of this celebration.
The origin story of gujiya is a little bit more vague: It's said to be a 13th-century creation based on a dessert that involves jaggery (also known as gur, a molasses-rich, not-too-refined dark sugar) covered in whole wheat flour. Because gujiya are particularly popular in northern regions of India, there is speculation that the dish was influenced by Persian cooking — which itself was heavily influenced by Turkish desserts like baklava. Clearly, this ain't no bad thing.
The many forms of gujiya
Gujiya are a special treat, so you probably won't find them as easily as many other Indian desserts, as they are so closely connected to celebrations like Diwali and Holi. That's not to say you can't find gujiya, but most people will tell you that the best gujiya are homemade. There are many variations of this pastry.
While gujiya are often made with all-purpose flour, you can use whole wheat flour — but know that it'll make your pastry slightly chewier. You can fill them with anything you like (the traditional filling is nuts and dried fruit); you can make your gujiya with spices like black or green cardamom and rose water; there are even chocolate-filled variations. These treats are typically fried, but if you're not into fried food you can always bake the pastries. You don't have to be Hindu to celebrate Holi, and many cities around the country organize Holi celebrations. So throw on some beautiful colors, celebrate spring, and fill up on a gujiya or six.