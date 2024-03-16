Jacques Torres' Milk Steaming Tip For The Most Velvety Hot Chocolate

It's hard to say no to a comforting mug of hot chocolate, but some cups taste better than others. The recipe for this fan favorite is just too versatile, so it can take on a myriad of tastes and textures, from bitter to sweet, to thin or robust.

French chocolatier Jacques Torres is an expert in all things chocolate, and the accomplished chef shared a tip on his YouTube channel to ensure a beautifully rich batch of hot chocolate every time. For the best batch of this chocolatey drink, Torres suggests that you steam your milk twice. Just like double-frying potatoes makes for extra-crispy and golden fries, boiling your hot chocolate twice makes for an extra intense cup of this classic, velvety indulgence.

To try out this trick yourself, steam your milk as normal. Then, after the milk is steamed, add in your chocolate sauce or powder and let it melt. Now steam this drink again and get ready for an extra cohesive and thick cup of hot chocolate. The second steam is the crucial step as that's what gives your cocoa an extra-rich texture.