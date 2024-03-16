Give Your Oats The Banana Bread Treatment For A Breakfast Treat

When it comes to hearty breakfasts that fill you up for a while, the perfect bowl of oatmeal can be a great choice. Oatmeal is packed with fiber, carbs, and other important nutrients such as manganese and copper. Plus, there is a mouthwatering variety of oatmeal toppings you can add for a boost of flavor, whether you prefer savory oatmeal with eggs and cheese, or something sweet, like a drizzle of honey, or a handful of chocolate chips.

If you don't want to take the time in the morning to make oatmeal, you can make overnight oats. Simply mix dry oats and water (or milk for a creamier texture) and leave them in a covered or sealed container in the refrigerator overnight to soak up the liquid. In the morning, you're ready to add whatever toppings you like and tuck into your breakfast.

Although a basic mixture of oats and water is the simplest way to make overnight oats, you can go ahead and add mix-ins to the oats the night before, imbuing them with even more soaked-in flavor. One such tasty and time-saving trick is to make banana bread oats. Adding mashed banana along with a few other key ingredients to your overnight oats can give you a breakfast that tastes just as good as homemade banana nut bread.