Switch Up Your Roasted Garlic Routine And Throw It On The Grill

Garlic is truly iconic. As a cross-cultural cooking staple that has been prominently featured in a vast array of dishes for millennia, this onion-adjacent bulb vegetable is typically known for its pungent and spicy flavor profile and strong, bold aroma and is found nearly everywhere. Incorporating garlic into your meal always adds a flavorful punch, but you can enhance its richness by roasting it first.

Roasting garlic mellows its natural taste, delivering a deep, robust, nutty, and slightly sweet flavor profile that adds a warm essence to your dish. However, there's no strict rule that you must roast it in your oven — for an enjoyable and unexpected twist, try throwing the garlic on your grill at your next cookout. Not only will this method bring out your garlic's rich flavor and soften its texture, but it'll allow you to achieve decadently caramelized cloves, which can be transformed into a paste and spread over bread and meats, blended into soups and dips, or — dare we say — eaten alone.