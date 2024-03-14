Why You Should Never Shake An Old Fashioned Cocktail

While shaking is a good go-to step for drinks that feature citrus or cream, drinks like this one, which is spirit-forward, will only become overly diluted and aerated (meaning small bubbles will form) if subjected to such intense agitation. This is often referred to as bruising the whiskey, and it can impact the taste of your cocktail. If you want that smooth-as-silk experience, all it needs is a gentle stir.

The old fashioned isn't just any classic cocktail; it is considered by some to be the original cocktail thanks to its combination of alcohol, bitters, sugar for balance, and water for dilution. This blueprint can be traced back to the 18th century, but modern iterations of those beverages continue to be embraced.

This cocktail has a few simple ingredients: Whiskey or bourbon, a simple sugar syrup, and bitters. Again, because of the simplicity, you lack any sort of smoke and mirrors to hide low-quality ingredients. The whiskey is the star of the show, so take care to select something you'd be just as likely to drink straight. While many bitters brands have emerged, particularly in recent years with the boom in cocktail culture, the canonical recipe applies Angostura aromatic bitters. Its called-for volume (just a few dashes) may not seem like much, but these drops are packed with flavor from spices and botanicals, contributing to the flavor profile. At the same time, a relatively neutral simple syrup brings body and balance thanks to a touch of sweetness.