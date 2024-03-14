Swap Italian Noodles With Udon For A Heartier Twist On Carbonara

Comforting, saucy, and aromatic, Italian food is a world-renowned cuisine you can enjoy from Sicily to San Francisco and everywhere in between. Although Italian pasta is typically made with noodles like spaghetti, penne, and fettuccine, there's nothing wrong with shaking things up by replacing traditional pasta shapes with noodles from different cultures and cuisines. Enter udon carbonara.

Carbona – a rich pasta dish fashioned with egg, cheese, and pork — is typically made with spaghetti or linguine noodles. Although the classic form of carbonara is tried, true, and timeless, swapping the dish's traditional noodles for Japanese udon noodles gives it an Asian-fusion twist that you'll find yourself returning to time and time again. Made from wheat flour, udon noodles have a high protein content which contributes to the development of gluten and helps give the noodles their characteristic chewiness. Once the dough has been stretched, worked, and rolled out, they are cut into much thicker shapes than common Italian pasta shapes. Thanks to their hearty size and pleasantly chewy texture, udon noodles can give this classic pasta dish a unique and substantial mouthful that will leave you feeling satiated and satisfied.

Although udon noodles are commonly used in Japanese soups and stir-fries, both udon and Italian noodles are made from wheat flour, ensuring that the flavor profile of the carbonara isn't vastly altered or compromised by this uncommon yet equally delicious noodle substitute.