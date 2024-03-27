V8 Juice Is The Flavor-Packed Ingredient For A Better Beef Stew

A beef stew is typically made with tender chunks of succulent short ribs, chuck roast, or stew meat, flour, seasonings, sauces, potatoes, broth, and all kinds of flavorful vegetables, making for a delicious and hearty meal. However, this doesn't have to complete your list of ingredients to make a tasty beef stew. In fact, there may be an item sitting in your refrigerator that you can add to your dish to elevate it from good to great. That item is V8 juice, which can add all kinds of delectable vegetable flavors and textures to your beef stew.

V8's Original Plant-Powered Drink contains seven vegetables: lettuce, carrots, spinach juice, watercress, beets, parsley, and celery. When added to the stock for beef stew, V8 Juice enriches the stew's vegetable flavors without overwhelming the overall taste of the stew. This vegetable juice is also viscous enough that it can give your beef stew a thick liquid consistency when combined with broth for some tasty heft.