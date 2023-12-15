A Dash Of Chili Sauce Is The Ingredient You Need For A Rich Beef Stew

If you can't find chili sauce at the supermarket and you have access to fresh or canned mild chilis, you can make it from scratch. Another trick is to upgrade regular ketchup or tomato paste with some mild chili powder or paste.

The best time to add chili sauce to your stew is at the start. The beauty of beef stew is that if you give the ingredients the right conditions it develops its own sauce during the braising process. Over the time it takes for the braising liquid to cook and tenderize the meat, the flavors meld together. That's why you want to add your chili sauce to the pot at the same time as the braising liquid.

To get the best flavor use about ¼ of a cup of chili sauce for every pound of beef. If you find that after the stew is ready it needs a little more flavor you can add an extra tablespoon or two, but you want the bulk of the sauce to be in the pot while the meat is cooking. Mix everything and let the heat do its thing, and you'll be rewarded with super flavorful beef stew that will keep you warm all winter long.