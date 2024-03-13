What Exactly Is Hoop Cheese And How Did It Get Its Name?

If you're from the American South or Midwest, you may have heard of hoop cheese, as the red wax-covered wheel of cheese was a familiar sight in general stores and mom-and-pop shops from the 19th century to the mid-20th century. Hoop cheese is made from cow's milk and cow's milk only, with nothing else added. The absence of additives such as salt greatly shortened the cheese's shelf life expectancy down to only one or two weeks.

The bland, semisoft cheese was also called red ring or red rind cheese because the wax used to encase the cheese was typically red, which indicated a milder-tasting cheese. So-called "black rind" hoop cheese had a sharper taste, hence the use of black wax. Softer varieties of hoop cheese, called baker's cheese, were often used in recipes for baked goods.

Although widely available in the South, Midwest, and Texas, hoop cheese had a few characteristics that kept it from being successfully mass-produced and sold. Its short shelf life and fairly neutral flavor made cheesemakers consider hoop cheese to not be worth the effort to try to mass produce, pretty much ensuring that hoop cheese would remain a nostalgic food for Southerners with fond memories of buying fresh hoop cheese from a local farmer at the community store.