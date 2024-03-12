Why Chick-Fil-A Discontinued Its Chicken Salad

While best known for its wildly popular waffle fries and hearty chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A also offers many other beloved menu items. Take its chicken salad sandwich, for instance, which remained a favorite of many customers until it was discontinued in 2017. As for why the sandwich was removed from the menu, the restaurant had a somewhat vague, yet understandable reason.

Speaking with Today, a representative for Chick-fil-A stated, "We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants." The desire for novel flavors seems a bit overstated, considering that Chick-fil-A is often associated with down-home preparations and comfort food. However, lots of restaurants remove menu items because they don't turn a sufficient profit when compared to the costs of making the food. While that remains to be seen, there's no denying the outcry Chick-fil-A elicited when it axed the chicken salad sandwich.