The Underrated Japanese Dish Chef Markee Manaloto Says You Need To Try

Plenty of Japanese dishes have risen in popularity in America over the last few decades. From crispy chicken Katsu with rice to a vast lineup of diverse sushi and sashimi, there's a whole lot to choose from. While there's nothing wrong with opting for one of these familiar favorite fares, equally delicious Japanese dishes have long been overlooked, and many of these meals deserve their own recognition.

In an exclusive Q&A with Daily Meal, chef Markee Manaloto, executive chef and partner at Mishik in New York City, told us that "A dish that's truly under the radar would be something like sukiyaki, which is essentially the Japanese version of hot pot but with a broth flavored with soy sauce, sugar, and mirin — a classic combination of Japanese flavors."

Sukiyaki is a family-style comfort food beloved for its rich, vibrant ingredients and bold, savory flavor. With all those wonderful qualities, it's a dish that Manaloto thinks people everywhere should seek out and taste. "I really think more people need to try sukiyaki. It's a rich, umami-forward pot of the best of Japanese flavors."