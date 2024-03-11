What Happened To Chick-Fil-A's Coleslaw?

If you're a fan of Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based chicken company with what some say are the best chicken sandwiches, you probably know that it no longer offers coleslaw. That simple side that is so often nestled next to fried chicken left the menu in 2016 and it hasn't returned, much to the despair of disgruntled fans. Chick-fil-A fans didn't take the change lightly and some still call for the return of the creamy dish.

The chain announced on New Year's Eve 2015 that it was removing the side, citing an effort to revamp its menu and make room for healthier items. It left the menu for good on January 18, 2016, and has not returned. Unlike the salvaged Chick-fil-A side salad, which was scheduled to leave but was saved by the company due to strong social media outcry in 2023. Despite fans who would like to order the side again, the chain notes that it has no plans to add it to the menus at Chick-fil-A. However, there are some locations associated with the restaurant that still serve it if you know where to look.