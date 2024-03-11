What Happened To Chick-Fil-A's Coleslaw?
If you're a fan of Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based chicken company with what some say are the best chicken sandwiches, you probably know that it no longer offers coleslaw. That simple side that is so often nestled next to fried chicken left the menu in 2016 and it hasn't returned, much to the despair of disgruntled fans. Chick-fil-A fans didn't take the change lightly and some still call for the return of the creamy dish.
The chain announced on New Year's Eve 2015 that it was removing the side, citing an effort to revamp its menu and make room for healthier items. It left the menu for good on January 18, 2016, and has not returned. Unlike the salvaged Chick-fil-A side salad, which was scheduled to leave but was saved by the company due to strong social media outcry in 2023. Despite fans who would like to order the side again, the chain notes that it has no plans to add it to the menus at Chick-fil-A. However, there are some locations associated with the restaurant that still serve it if you know where to look.
Where you can still get the old-school Chick-fil-A coleslaw
While the coleslaw only lives on in memory like other fan-favorite discontinued Chick-fil-A items, you can still get a taste of it in Georgia. The coleslaw was one of the original menu items developed by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy in 1967. It was available at the restaurant that Truett Cathy opened before Chick-fil-A, the Dwarf House, originally called the Dwarf Grill, which still is a functioning restaurant. The original Dwarf House still carries the cole slaw along with some other delicious specialties you won't find anywhere else, including fried okra, several different types of pies, and hamburgers. Shh, don't tell the Cows.
Beyond the site of the original Dwarf House, there are five other Dwarf House locations that Chick-fil-A states may carry the coleslaw as part of an extended menu. You should call ahead before you go to see if the location nearest you has it, because the online menus don't list coleslaw as an option. A quick check at some other S. Truett Cathy restaurants shows that the three Truett's Grill locations around Georgia also carry the side dish and some other Southern treats.
Where to find the best fast-food coleslaw
If you don't have the time to take a trip down to Georgia for a scoop of creamy coleslaw, there are still ways to get a great version of the side. One, of course, is to make your own. You could opt for a traditional coleslaw recipe, like Chick-fil-A's was, or try one of several amazing coleslaw recipes with various delicious twists.
You can also head to a fast-food restaurant that still carries the beloved side. Popeyes still offers a classic version to enjoy alongside its legendary chicken sandwiches or bone-in chicken. KFC is also a good spot to seek out a cup of the cabbage-and-carrot-based side. If you live near a Culver's, Raising Cane's, or Zaxby's location, these chicken-based fast food options are another good bet. The theme with all of these restaurants is that they serve some form of fried chicken. Search for local chicken joints and you'll likely find at least one spot with fresh coleslaw that rivals Chik-fil-A's long-gone side.