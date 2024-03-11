Hosting 101: The Common Menu Mistake To Avoid At All Costs

Being a better host means not only serving tasty bites but ensuring there is a balance of simple, enjoyable food options. Remember that a simple menu does not mean less – you always want to make sure you have enough food for all your guests. On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, your friends and family do not need a massive feast at every function. Overloading the menu with too many items can overwhelm you as a host, as well as your guests, and offering too many options can lead to low-quality dishes. When planning your event, be clear about what you'll be serving. A mid-afternoon gathering may only call for a few finger foods and some refreshing drinks, while an evening sit-down dinner invite implies a much larger spread.

Don't be afraid to outsource certain dishes, either. Your bestie can be in charge of bringing her famous raspberry cheesecake, and no one will think less of you if the breadsticks are store-bought. (If any of them do judge you, you may want to rethink your guest list rather than the menu). What is even more important than good eats is that the host can mingle with their guests — no one enjoys a party where they are stuck in the kitchen all night, no matter how tasty the food is.