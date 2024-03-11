A Roll Of Cookie Dough Is The Secret Ingredient For The Best Boxed Brownies

The first thing to think about if you're going to try this trick is what kind of cookie dough to use. Most people go with a classic chocolate chip recipe since the buttery brown sugar flavors and chocolate chunks in it pair with the rich flavors of the brownies. However, you don't have to stick to this type of dough. You could also use peanut butter dough, for instance, to get a Reese's-style brownie. Another option could be to play around with chocolate cookie dough for a double-chocolate bite.

Once you've chosen your cookie dough, all that's left to do is to whip up your boxed brownie mix. Now, to make them easier to get out of the pan, it's not a bad idea to line it with parchment paper or aluminum foil to make your cookies easier to remove once they're baked.

From here, you've got a choice. You can either spread your cookie dough out on the bottom of the pan for a tasty cookie layer or break it into pieces and drop it into the brownie mixture in chunks. You'll still get the same flavor combo, but the final result will have a different appearance. Plus, the texture of the former may be a bit more uniform, guaranteeing a cookie chunk in each brownie. Whichever you choose, all that's left is to pop these treats in the oven and bake them to perfection.