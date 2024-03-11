A Roll Of Cookie Dough Is The Secret Ingredient For The Best Boxed Brownies
While there's something to be said for the fun of rolling up your sleeves and spending an hour or two baking batch upon batch of cookies, sometimes you don't have all the time in the world to while away making a dessert. When that's the case, box brownies can save the day and curb your sweet tooth cravings. The batter comes together in a matter of minutes, and in under an hour, you can have fresh, hot, gooey chocolate treats.
Now, if you're already a fan of boxed brownies, there's an equally easy upgrade you can implement to take their flavor to the next level using a roll of store-bought cookie dough. You'll add the cookie dough to your brownie batter, bake the whole thing until a toothpick comes out clean, cut them into squares, and tuck in. The cookie dough adds chunks of unique texture to your soft, chewy brownies while also incorporating different complementary flavors, depending on which type of dough you use. The result is an upgraded dessert that doesn't need to involve slaving away in the kitchen!
What to know about adding cookie dough to your boxed brownie mix
The first thing to think about if you're going to try this trick is what kind of cookie dough to use. Most people go with a classic chocolate chip recipe since the buttery brown sugar flavors and chocolate chunks in it pair with the rich flavors of the brownies. However, you don't have to stick to this type of dough. You could also use peanut butter dough, for instance, to get a Reese's-style brownie. Another option could be to play around with chocolate cookie dough for a double-chocolate bite.
Once you've chosen your cookie dough, all that's left to do is to whip up your boxed brownie mix. Now, to make them easier to get out of the pan, it's not a bad idea to line it with parchment paper or aluminum foil to make your cookies easier to remove once they're baked.
From here, you've got a choice. You can either spread your cookie dough out on the bottom of the pan for a tasty cookie layer or break it into pieces and drop it into the brownie mixture in chunks. You'll still get the same flavor combo, but the final result will have a different appearance. Plus, the texture of the former may be a bit more uniform, guaranteeing a cookie chunk in each brownie. Whichever you choose, all that's left is to pop these treats in the oven and bake them to perfection.
Additional add-ins and upgrades for your cookie dough brownies
Adding cookie dough to your brownies is just the beginning of making this upgraded treat. You can also add additional layers of flavor with a few other simple additions. One simple way to do so could be to slather a layer of chocolate frosting (or any other flavor you like) on top of your brownies once they're out of the oven and cooled.
Alternatively, if you're layering the bottom of your pan with the cookie dough, you can then top it with other sweets and treats. Try placing some unwrapped peanut butter cups or Oreos on the cookie dough before topping it with the brownie batter. The result will be an extra surprise in the center of each brownie.
You could also sprinkle some chopped-up chocolate bars over the top of your cookies during the last few minutes of baking for extra melty goodness. Or, drizzle some caramel sauce over the top. Whichever way you go, with just a few store-bought ingredients, you can turn your boxed brownies into a mouthwatering dessert.