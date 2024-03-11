2 Skillets Are The Key To A Perfectly Upgraded Grilled Cheese

Is there such a thing as the perfect grilled cheese? Perhaps it's in the eye of the beholder. But there are definitely ways to enhance this simple classic, whether it's the type of bread, the cheese, or the cooking process itself. Yes, cooking a grilled cheese in a cast-iron pan will get you that crispy, lightly caramelized exterior, but if you're using a hearty bread and want to upgrade your sandwich with that panini-style take, then you'll actually need two cast iron pans — one to grill the sandwich, and another to weigh it down.

The best grilled cheese has both a crunchy exterior and cheese that's melted so well it oozes right out the moment you slice the sandwich. But adding that second cast-iron pan to the process will transform the dish by pressing it together; you only have to do this before you flip it, though. After that, let it cook weightless on its own to ensure it doesn't get too thin.