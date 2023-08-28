What Exactly Are Turkish Eggs And How Are They Served?

Eggs are one of the most iconic breakfast foods out there. You can hard boil them, scramble them, and enjoy them over easy — or you can use them to make dishes like French toast. One way that most people aren't aware that you can enjoy your eggs, however, is to turn them into Turkish eggs.

Turkish eggs are a type of poached egg dish that's served with yogurt and spices. Their Turkic name is çılbır, but if you don't speak Turkish, calling them Turkish eggs will do, as this is another common way of referring to this dish. As you can probably guess, these eggs hail from Turkey — although thanks to the internet, people all around the world now have the chance to enjoy them. Luxurious, creamy, tempered with spices and fresh herbs, this eggy breakfast is sure to become a favorite. Plus, it's so simple to make that — even on busy mornings — it can become your new go-to staple.