The Kirkland Brand Honey Mustard Snack Mix Costco Shoppers Can't Put Down

When you go to shop for snacks at Costco, you'll find plenty of items on the shelves that may make for delicious and fun treats. Some of these include the tangy Zapp's Voodoo Pretzel Stix, the chocolatey Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels, and the sweet Nature's Bakery Fig Bars. One popular snack you may want to try that's sold at Costco is its Kirkland Signature Honey Mustard Snack Mix. This bag of treats contains honey mustard and onion-seasoned pretzel pieces, seasoned almond poppers, honey-roasted sesame sticks, honey-roasted almond splits, and savory chickpeas. Costco shoppers have confirmed on social media that this snack is irresistible.

In a Reddit thread titled, "Kirkland Honey Mustard Snack Mix," one Redditor commented, "One of my favorite snack mixes. Have to stay away because otherwise the bag mysteriously empties in a few days." Another user echoed just how tempting the snack mix can be, saying, "I can't buy this anymore because I will eat the whole bag in like, 3 days."

While some Costco shoppers may have trouble eating the snack mix in moderation because of how good it is, some have also found them to be too popular at Costco. A poster explained, "They're so unbelievably good!! The only issue I have with them, is that they tend to disappear way too fast in the store, and in my home!"