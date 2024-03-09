The Exact Differences Between Pomodoro And Marinara Sauce

Tomato sauce is one of those ingredients that shows up all over the place; whether you're making pasta or pizza or even just as a dipping sauce for mozzarella sticks, tomato sauce is so ubiquitous it's easy to remember it hasn't actually been around all that long; it wasn't even until the 18th century that tomato sauce became a common component of Italian cuisine. But tomato sauce is tomato sauce, right? One variety is pretty much the same as another.

Wildly, wildly incorrect. Tomato sauce has many iterations, from a traditional slow-cooked pasta sauce to a chunky, not-even-really-technically-a-sauce tomato concasse. And two of the most iconic are terms you're no doubt familiar with — pomodoro and marinara.

But what's the difference between these two sauces? There are several — and the variances can come down to personal preference — but the most universal has to do with texture, where pomodoro is almost always thicker than marinara.