The Oil Mistake You Need To Avoid When Frying Shallots

Frying your shallots to deliciously crisp perfection comes down to a few simple but imperative steps. First, you'll want to make sure you cut your shallots properly — you want them thinly sliced and uniform (about 2 millimeters thick) so they'll fry up crispy but not so thin that they'll burn. Using a mandoline will help you ensure that your shallots are sliced evenly.

The other essential component to successfully fry shallots is using the right oil. While you can fry crispy shallots in any type of cooking oil, peanut, canola, or avocado oil are recommended, as they have a high smoke point and a mild, neutral taste that won't compete with the shallot's flavor. But the part that can seriously make or break the success of your fried shallots is your oil temperature. A common mistake cooks make when frying shallots — which inevitably ruins their efforts — is waiting for the oil to become hot and bubbly to place their shallots into the skillet. They cook quickly, and putting them into your oil when it's already hot will likely result in burnt shallots. Instead, submerge them in the oil while it's still at room temperature, then warm them over medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. This will allow time for the moisture in the raw shallots to dry before they brown and help your shallots become the delightfully crunchy and perfectly golden garnish you were hoping for.