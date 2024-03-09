Upgrading Instant Rice Is As Easy As Adding Cheese

Rice is a staple ingredient in cultures all over the world. And with good reason, it's delicious, versatile, and abundantly available in many varieties, from brown rice to jasmine, arborio to basmati, and white to wild. Cooking it, however, can take some time and finesse, which is why instant rice is a saving grace for many time-strapped grain lovers. That said, sometimes you want a little more flavor from your fast-cooking dish. As it so often does, cheese is here to save the day.

To seriously upgrade your instant rice, all you need to do is select your preferred type of creamy, salty, gooey, savory, funky goodness and mix it right in. This brings a deeply flavorful, umami oomph to a fairly neutral canvas, and creates a silky texture that mimics something close to mac and cheese or risotto.

Bonus points that by adding cheese, you're also fortifying your rice with plenty of nutritional benefits, like calcium and protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, which can promote everything from bone and gut health to potentially lowering blood pressure, according to WebMD. This tip yields a fast, flavorful, and nutritious meal that only requires two simple ingredients.