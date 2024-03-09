The Squeezing Mistake You're Making With Your Roasted Garlic

There is no greater kitchen smell than the scent of garlic when it hits heat. It's a fragrance that awakens the senses; it can make you hungry even if you've just finished a meal. Sure, you can give it a quick sauté in a pan with a little oil, but taking the low and slow route will change its flavor and texture into something totally irresistible. If you've ever had roasted garlic, you might think you know the drill: cut off the top, add some olive oil, then wrap it and roast it before squeezing it from the bulb, right? Actually, you've been doing it wrong this whole time.

Squeezing the garlic out of the bulb means inevitably leaving some behind. The pressure hits the exterior cloves, and they fall out with ease, but those interior cloves get pushed and squished into the bulb, and delicious garlic ends up going to waste. Instead, gently remove each garlic clove with a spoon to ensure you're getting every last bit — and if the cloves are extra tiny, recruit the edge of a knife to get those harder-to-reach pieces.