Never Eat Dry Salmon Again With A Simple Brine Tip

While the fish is swimming around in brine it's getting seasoned, but the salty water is also reacting with the surface to create a barrier that holds moisture inside the meat. The salt breaks down some of the protein on the outside of the fish so that moisture can't escape when it's time to cook.

A simple saltwater brine is not hard to make, but if you want to add extra flavor and save a step, use a brine that's probably already in your refrigerator – the liquid from pickles, olives, or other pickled vegetables. These brines are already perfectly balanced, so you don't have to do any measuring before you use them, plus they're already flavored with garlic, dill, and other spices, which can bring a little something extra to your salmon. If you're only cooking a filet or two, a leftover jar of brine is perfect for a weeknight dinner. If you've got a lot of fish to cook, you can make a bigger batch of brine with salt and water, and add the olive or pickle brine into the mix for extra flavor. Once your salmon is done brining, all you have to do is take it out of the solution, pat it dry, and cook it according to your recipe.