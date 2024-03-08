The Best Types Of Wine To Pick For Delicious Sangria

Next to margaritas, mojitos, and other refreshing cocktails, sangria is the perfect drink to enjoy on warm sunny days (and dreary days, too). This colorful Spanish cocktail is primarily composed of either red or white wine and contains extra ingredients like sparkling water, fresh fruit, and special liqueurs for added flavor. Since sangria is often loaded with additional spirits and fresh sweet produce, choosing the right wine for the culturally rich drink is essential.

If you want a sangria that shines, pick a red wine with fewer tannins, which are naturally occurring plant compounds that impart a slightly bitter, harsh taste to your tongue. Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, and any red medium-bodied varieties from Spain such as malbec and grenache are all solid options. If you're having difficulty choosing, stick to an easy-to-drink red blend. An even-flavored, well-rounded wine won't steal the show from the extra ingredients added to your homemade sangria.

Alternatively, if you fancy white wine sangria, albariño varieties from Spain and torrontés from Argentina are solid choices. Both varieties are easy to drink, and each has a tropical, light body that pairs well with fresh fruit and exciting mix-ins like Grand Marnier and seltzer. Common everyday options include chenin blanc or pinot grigio. Whether you're choosing red or white wine for your next pitcher of sangria, stick to varieties that aren't too sweet, pair well with many different foods, and are, most importantly, enjoyable to drink.