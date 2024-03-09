Nocino: The Italian Liqueur You Need For A Better Sour Cocktail

Nocino might just be the most delicious booze you've never heard of. Sweet, nutty, woodsy, and surprisingly versatile, this slightly bitter Italian liqueur made from underripe, green walnuts boasts a centuries-long history in its native country. Though popular for both medicinal and recreational uses in its homeland, nocino is lesser-known outside of the Italian population. This is a shame, as the unexpected and delicious complexity it adds to drinks is undeniable — and it just might be the exact ingredient you need to take your sour cocktails to the next level.

Nocino is often used in Christmasy cocktails made with brown spirits, or it can be sipped straight. In sour cocktails, though, its unique attributes really shine. Sour drinks are characterized by tangy ingredients, such as lemon juice, balanced out by sugar. Nocino's nutty and bittersweet flavor provides an even richer counterpoint to that signature tartness. It plays up the warmth of cognac and brandy, which are commonly featured in sours, and can balance out vermouth and other fortified wines, which are sometimes used in lieu of a brown spirit.

For example, try a nocino-based Manhattan with a wedge of lemon. The walnut liqueur's richness complements the smooth bourbon, tart lemon, and sweet simple syrup, delivering a nightcap with a pleasantly robust flavor. Try some nocino in a few simple drinks, and tracking down a big bottle for your bar cart will become an urgent mission.